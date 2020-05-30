Keeping UPCC chief unnecessarily in jail exposes anti-poor mindset of UP govt: Rahul

Keeping UPCC chief unnecessarily in jail exposes anti-poor mindset of UP govt: RahulPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's arrest, saying that keeping him unnecessarily in jail exposes the anti-poor mindset of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation. Lallu was arrested on May 20 on allegations that he provided false documents regarding buses for ferrying migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
"I have seen the struggle of UPCC President Shri Ajay Kumar Lallu Ji closely. He was active night and day to help the needy at the time of a disaster," Gandhi tweeted. "The UP government is doing injustice to him by suppressing his public service. Keeping him unnecessarily in jail exposes the anti-poor mindset of the government," the former Congress chief said.
A special court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on Lallu's bail plea till June 1 after the prosecution submitted that the investigation was ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Kumar Lallu
- Rahul Gandhi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Congress
- BJP
- Yogi Adityanath
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh seeks details of people buying medicines for fever, cold from drug stores
Alert issued regarding possible locust attacks in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal account for highest number of street vendors in India: SBI economists
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16
If demand not generated, country will suffer bigger loss economically than from coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi.