Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab police make arrest in 'seed scam' amid criticism from SAD

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:32 IST
Punjab police make arrest in 'seed scam' amid criticism from SAD

Amid mounting criticism by opposition SAD over the alleged supply of "spurious" and uncertified paddy seeds, the Punjab Police Sunday said it has busted an alleged seed scam and arrested the owner of a Ludhiana-based store. Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that Harwinder Singh alias Kaka Brar, the owner of Brar Seeds, has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team of the Ludhiana Police.

The store's license has been canceled and the premises sealed, the DGP said in a statement here. Kaka Brar is being questioned and investigations are expected to lead to more arrests in the case, he said.

The arrest came days after Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal raised a hue and cry over the alleged seed scam and demanded a CBI probe. A case was registered on May 11 after Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Narinder Singh Benipal had inspected the Brar Seeds store and found reasons to suspect "misdeeds", said an official release here.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Rakesh Aggarwal said the Special Investigation Team was formed under a senior officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to investigate the case. The Chief Agriculture Officer was included in the team as a technical expert.

During extensive raids carried out by the SIT, a huge stock of seeds was seized from the Brar Seed Store, and samples were sent to the agriculture department laboratory for analysis. The analysis revealed some of the seeds to be spurious, said Aggarwal.

Initial investigations showed that Brar was using the names (PR 128 and PR 129) of the new paddy varieties developed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to "cheat" farmers by allegedly selling spurious seeds branded as such. The PAU is yet to commercially produce the seeds and they have not been supplied to any private company.

The district police has also issued helpline numbers for farmers to complain about any over-charging by seed shops, and any suspicion regarding the quality of seeds and fertilizers. The SAD had alleged inaction in the matter despite registration of FIR.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had taken up the issue with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, urging him to depute a Central team to Punjab to conduct an impartial probe. The SAD had claimed that a Gurdaspur-based close associate of a cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was allegedly involved in supplying "spurious" paddy seeds which were not approved for sale by the PAU.

However, Randhawa had denied the charge and had accused Akalis of dragging his name to "gain cheap political mileage".

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020