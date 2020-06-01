Left Menu
Those who wanted President's Rule in Maharashtra should see COVID-19 numbers: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while announcing COVID-19 count on Sunday, said that those who wanted President's Rule in the State should see the numbers now.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:22 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while announcing COVID-19 count on Sunday, said that those who wanted President's Rule in the State should see the numbers now. "Maharashtra has 65,000 cases currently including the first case we found in the State, but our first case got well and he is at home," he said while addressing a press conference.

"28,000 people have been discharged so far and are doing well at their home. Active cases are 34,000 out of this 24,000 are asymptotic. Those who wanted to call the Army and were questioning the situation in the State and wanted the President's Rule in Maharashtra should see these numbers," said Thackeray. The Chief Minister said that the State government was going to allow newspaper vendors to deliver newspapers from the next week.

"We are giving permission to the door to door distribution of the newspaper from next Sunday. Boys who deliver these papers should follow the precaution. We will be giving them hand sanitiser and masks," said Uddhav. "We will start some outdoor activity from June 3 for youngsters and those who want to do some excercise but I want to repeat that exercise will not be allowed in the gym. From June 5, we will start opening some shops and markets phase-wise," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)

