CEC Sunil Arora chairs first physical meeting of ECI in three months
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora chaired the first physical meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in nearly three months at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:52 IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora chaired the first physical meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in nearly three months at the Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.
Senior officers of the Commission also attended the meeting. CEC Arora was stranded in the USA due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He had gone there on leave in the first half of March.
He returned to India recently and joined office on Monday after undergoing the mandatory quarantine. (ANI)
