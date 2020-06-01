Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deferred due to coronavirus, elections to 18 RS seats to be held on June 19: EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:16 IST
Deferred due to coronavirus, elections to 18 RS seats to be held on June 19: EC

The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya.

The counting of votes will be held on the evening of June 19 itself, the Commission said in a statement. Counting for Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections is usually held on the day of polling itself.

While deferring the elections early March, the poll panel had made it clear that processes completed by then, including nominations filed by candidates, will remain valid. "The only steps remaining were the actual poll and the counting. That would be completed now," an official explained.

The Commission had deferred the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections citing the threat of coronavirus, saying a decision on conducting them will be taken after reviewing the situation. While 17 members from six states retired on April 9, one from Meghalaya retired on April 12.

Originally the election were to take place on March 26 on 55 Upper House seats, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest. The statement said the Commission has now reviewed the matter in detail after considering all factors, including the latest guidelines issued by the Union Home Secretary.

The Commission also decided that state chief secretaries will depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. The EC also appointed chief electoral officer of the concerned state as observer for these polls.

Earlier in the day, the "full commission" -- the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners -- met at Nirvachan Sadan here for the first time in nearly three months. The poll panel had been holding virtual meets as Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who was visiting the United States on leave in the first half of March, got stranded there due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Arora returned to India recently and underwent the mandatory quarantine before joining office on Monday. A key decision taken in one such virtual meeting was to allow the legislative council election in Maharashtra to pave the way for Uddhav Thackeray becoming a member of the state legislature within the stipulated six months of becoming chief minister.

The polls were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation along LAC stable and controllable, can be resolved through dialogue: China

Noting that the situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC is stable and controllable, China on Monday said both diplomatic and military communication channels are open between the two countries on the border issue and expressed the bel...

CBI reports first coronavirus cases as 2 junior officials test positive

Two officials posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for COVID-19, in first cases of the infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday.&#160; The junior-level officials have been sent on leave and asked to ...

Indraprastha Gas Ltd announces Re 1/kg hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCR from Jun 2.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd announces Re 1kg hike in CNG prices in Delhi NCR from Jun 2....

UPDATE 2-Moderna extends lipids deal to boost COVID-19 vaccine candidate output (May 28)

Moderna Inc has extended a deal to secure large volumes of the lipids used to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. biotech looks to build capacity and produce enough doses to meet expected global demand.The company on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020