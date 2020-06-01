S.Korea's Moon tells Trump he would accept invitation to G7 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday that he would willingly accept the American leader's invitation to join this year's Group of Seven summit, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Trump and Moon spoke by phone, the Blue House said.

Trump said on Saturday that he is postponing until September the G7 summit that had been scheduled for late June, and that he wants to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting.