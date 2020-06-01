Left Menu
Putin says vote on changes to allow him to extend his rule will take place on July 1

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:21 IST
Putin says vote on changes to allow him to extend his rule will take place on July 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could extend his rule in the Kremlin would be held on July 1, after the April 22 vote was postponed due to the novel coronavirus.

The changes, already approved by parliament and Russia's Constitutional Court, would reset Putin's presidential term tally to zero, allowing him to serve two more back-to-back six year terms until 2036 if reelected.

