Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia not welcome at G7, Canada's Trudeau says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:12 IST
Russia not welcome at G7, Canada's Trudeau says
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Canada does not support Russia's return to the Group of Seven, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, because Moscow continues to flout international law, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago, and its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7, and it will continue to remain out," Trudeau said during his daily news conference.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until at least September and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. On Saturday Trump said the G7, which groups the world's most advanced economies, was a "very outdated group of countries" in its current format.

When asked if he would attend the G7 if Russian President Vladimir Putin came, Trudeau did not answer, saying that there were still "many discussions" needed before the meeting. But he did say the G20 group, which includes Russia, was a forum that included countries "we don't necessarily have great relations with".

"The G7 has always been a place for frank conversations with allies and friends who share so much. That's certainly what I'm hoping to continue to see," Trudeau said. Trump spoke to Putin on Monday and informed him about his plans to hold an expanded G7 meeting later this year, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 in 2014 when Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, was U.S. president after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Russia still holds the territory, and various G7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Trump to re-admit Moscow.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia takes next steps to ease coronavirus measures

Slovakia will undo more coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, including opening indoor sports centres and pools, as the country with one of the worlds lowest death rates from the outbreak moves ahead with reopening. The government agreed...

Soccer-Serie A teams face two-games a week marathon, season to end Aug 2

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the novel coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 an...

CM fund: Rs 23 cr spent on COVID-19, Rs 55 cr on migrant fare

The Chief Ministers COVID-19 Relief Fund in Maharashtra received Rs 342 crore in donations till around mid-May, of which Rs 23.82 crore had been spent on controlling the viruss spread while Rs 55.20 crore went towards facilitating journey o...

Long lines, confusion as Venezuela sells Iranian fuel under new price system

Venezuela on Monday launched a fuel pricing system that largely rolls back decades of heavy subsidies, creating long lines and leaving drivers confused as the government seeks to end chronic shortages with gasoline imports from Iran.Cheap f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020