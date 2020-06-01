Left Menu
Putin and Trump discussed G7 summit, oil markets in call -Kremlin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump told President Vladimir Putin in a phone call about his idea of holding an expanded Group of Seven summits later this year with a possible invitation for Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India. Britain and Canada have since spoken out against the idea of readmitting Russia to a forum it was expelled from in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Moscow had said earlier on Monday that it was looking for more details before responding. The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, and measures to fight the coronavirus. Putin thanked Trump for a delivery of U.S. ventilators, the Kremlin said, and congratulated Trump on the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

