Former TN BJP president K N Lakshmanan is dead

Former TN BJP president K N Lakshmanan is deadPTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:16 IST
Veteran BJP leader and its former Tamil Nadu unit president K N Lakshmanan died on Monday in Salem due to age related problems, party sources here said. The 92-year-old former legislators breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem, around 350 km from here.
He is survived by wife, son, and daughter. Lakshmanan had represented the Mylapore constituency here in the state assembly from 2001-06 and had headed the BJP state unit twice.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled his death, recalling his principled and simple life. DMK president M K Stalin also expressed grief over the death of the veteran leader.
