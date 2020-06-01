YSRCP celebrates one-year anniversary of coming to power

YSR Congress party (YSRCP) on Monday celebrated its first anniversary of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference to mark the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh said it was the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict to YSRCP.

"It is not just the anniversary of YSRCP coming to power but the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict in favour of YSRCP," he said. The YSRCP leader also hit out at the opposition TDP.

"Despite suffering such a huge loss, the TDP did not stop spewing venom and creating litigations against ruling party," Reddy said. "While N Chandrababu Naidu-led government used to make tall claims and implemented nothing, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised what he can do and is doing beyond the promises," he added. (ANI)