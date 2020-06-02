Left Menu
U.S. judge says he is not 'mere rubber stamp' in Trump ex-aide Flynn case

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 01:53 IST
U.S. judge says he is not 'mere rubber stamp' in Trump ex-aide Flynn case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn defended himself on Monday, saying it was proper to seek outside views on whether to drop a charge to which Flynn has pleaded guilty as the Justice Department has requested. Lawyers representing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said in a court filing that he is not a "mere rubber stamp" and needed to carefully consider the department's "unprecedented" request. Democrats and former federal prosecutors have accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the criminal justice system to go light on Trump associates in key cases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had ordered Sullivan to respond to an emergency petition in which Flynn said the Justice Department's request to drop the prosecution should be quickly granted. Sullivan, who has tapped former federal prosecutor Beth Wilkinson to represent him in the appellate court case, has not yet ruled on the department's May 7 request to drop the false-statement charge against Flynn.

The department made the request after Trump and his allies publicly criticized the case against Flynn. Critics also have assailed the department for abandoning a tough sentencing recommendation by career prosecutors after the conviction of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone. Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the weeks before Trump took office.

Sullivan asked retired judge John Gleeson to serve as a "friend of the court" and instructed him to present arguments against the department's request - including whether he should hold Flynn in contempt for perjury. Gleeson's legal brief is due June 10. Flynn initially agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a plea deal, but later changed legal tactics and pursued a scorched-earth approach that included accusing the FBI of a secret plot to entrap him.

Barr this year tapped Jeff Jensen, a federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to review the case. Jensen later urged Barr to drop it on the grounds the investigation lacked a proper legal basis. That led the lead prosecutor on the Flynn case to withdraw.

