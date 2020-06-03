Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Carolina governor says large-scale Republican convention 'very unlikely'

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 01:03 IST
North Carolina governor says large-scale Republican convention 'very unlikely'
Image Credit: Freepik

North Carolina's Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning for a scaled-down event was "a necessity" due to the coronavirus. Governor Roy Cooper sent his letter to Republican Party leaders a day before the deadline President Donald Trump set for the state to guarantee that convention attendance in Charlotte in August would not be limited by social distancing restrictions.

Cooper, who spoke with Trump and party officials last Friday, said he could make no such promise. Without knowing how the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to unfold, he said, "planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity."

Republican officials so far have submitted proposals for a "full convention" rather than one with fewer participants and social distancing as requested by the state, Cooper said. "As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely," Cooper said.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Twitter post that the party would consider other locations for the convention and "begin visiting the multiple cities and states who have reached out to us." Republicans in Georgia, Texas, and Florida have offered to host the party's four-day nominating convention, scheduled to open on Aug. 24, if Trump makes good on his threat to move the event from North Carolina over the state's restrictions.

Republican officials are planning to visit Nashville, Tennessee, this week, according to a person familiar with discussions. Democrats have delayed their convention in Milwaukee and left the door open to a revised format.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bears cancel meetings, observe Blackout Tuesday

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace canceled planned team meetings and individual sessions to recognize Blackout Tuesday. Nagy gave the floor to players, including the social justice reform committee, in an effo...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1.8 million coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported a total of 1,802,470 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 14,790 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 761 to 105,1...

Six Atlanta cops face excessive force charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American in police custody.Fulton Coun...

Man gets 10-month sentence for threatening Muslim politician

A North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for anonymously threatening on social media to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia, according to prosecutors. Joseph Cecil Vandevere, 53, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020