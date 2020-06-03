U.S. Senate Republicans block move to condemn Trump on force against peaceful protesters

U.S. Senate Republicans block move to condemn Trump on force against peaceful protestersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 02:23 IST
Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday failed to win passage of a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his role in the use of force against peaceful demonstrators in Washington Monday night, after Republicans blocked the move.
Democrats tried to use fast-track procedures to pass the measure by a unanimous voice vote but were stopped when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, objected.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Democrats
- US Senate
- Mitch McConnell
- Republicans
- Washington
ALSO READ
Citing 'greatest adversary' coronavirus, some U.S. Democrats want defense cuts
Citing 'greatest adversary' coronavirus, some U.S. Democrats want defense cuts
Democrats grill EPA chief on regulatory rollbacks during coronavirus outbreak
Stacey Abrams endorses candidates in 7 US Senate contests
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to COVID 19 restrictions