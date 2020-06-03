Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump 'preening and sweeping away' all guardrails that have protected US democracy: Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:08 IST
Trump 'preening and sweeping away' all guardrails that have protected US democracy: Biden
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Accusing the US President of the civic unrest in the country following the custodial killing of George Floyd, Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that Donald Trump is "preening and sweeping away" all the guardrails that have long protected the American democracy. The US is in the midst of the biggest civic unrest in the history of the country following the death of 46-year-old African-American Floyd who was pinned to the ground as a white police officer kneeled on his neck, killing him on the spot in Minneapolis on May 25.

Curfew was imposed in several cities on Tuesday, including New York and Washington DC, as most protests turned violent during the night. In some cases, peaceful protests turned violent resulting in large scale looting, damage to properties and monuments, and vehicles being set ablaze. "The president held up the Bible at St. John's Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it. If he opened it, he could have learned something. They're all called to love one another as we love ourselves. It's really hard work but it's the work of America," Biden said in a major policy speech on Tuesday.

Republican Party candidate Trump and his Democratic Party rival Biden are set to contest the presidential election on November 3. "Donald Trump isn't interested in doing that work. Instead, he's preening and sweeping away all the guardrails that have long protected our democracy, guardrails that have helped make possible this nation's path to a more perfect union, a union that constantly requires reform and rededication and, yes, the protests from voices that are mistreated, ignored, left out or left behind," he said. The 77-year-old former vice president said that it is a wake-up call to the nation.

"The country is crying out for leadership, leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together, leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time," he said in his remarks in Philadelphia. There's no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses, many of them built by the very people of color who were, the first time in their lives, we're beginning to realize their dreams and build wealth for their families, he said.

"Nor is it acceptable for our police, sworn to protect and serve all people, to escalate tension, resort to excessive violence," Biden said, noting that there is a need to distinguish between legitimate peaceful protests and opportunistic violent destruction. "We have to be vigilant about the violence that's being done by this incumbent president to our economy and to the pursuit of justice. When peaceful protestors dispersed in order for a president, a president, from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House, using tear gas and flash grenades in order to stage a photo op, a photo op, at one of the most historic churches in the country, or at least in Washington DC, we can be forgiven for believing the president's more interested in the--in--in power than in principle, more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care," he said.

For that's what the presidency is, the duty to care, to care for all people. Asserting that the US is a nation of values, Biden said that the freedom to speak is a cherished knowledge that lives inside every American almost from the time one was a kid. "We're going to not allow any president to quiet our voice. We won't let those who see this as an opportunity to sow chaos throw up a smokescreen to distract us from very real and legitimate grievances at the heart of these protests," he said.

Recollecting the last words of Floyd "I can't breathe," Biden said that they are still being heard. "They're echoing across this nation," he said. However, the Trump Campaign accused Biden of standing with the rioters.

"Joe Biden's campaign made it clear that they stand with the rioters, the people burning businesses in minority communities and causing mayhem, by donating to post bail for those arrested," said Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 senior advisor. Pierson alleged that Biden has a history of cozying up to notorious racists in the Senate, he attempted to inflame race relations by claiming Republicans want to put Black Americans 'back in chains,' and told a Black radio host that Blacks who didn't support him 'ain't Black.' "He topped that off today by repeating the erroneous claim that protesters in Lafayette Park were tear-gassed last night to clear a path for President Trump when the Park Police says they used no tear gas and were not aware that the President was coming through," she said.

Pierson alleged that over the course of his public life, Biden has used the politics of racial division when they suited his needs and he is doing it again. "In contrast, President Trump has addressed the nation twice, expressed horror and sorrow for the death of George Floyd, stood with the peaceful protestors, and made it clear that he would not abide our cities being overtaken by violent, uncontrollable rioters. President Trump is restoring the nation to order and is clearly the leader we need to return the country to peace and prosperity," she said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping PFS initiative to more than 100 cities in the country. PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packa...

Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan

Renault finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro 5.60 billion loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmakers finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the auto industry.Renault said that the credit...

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the governments coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.With a suspected COVID-19 death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020