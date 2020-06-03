Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:26 IST
Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a "sizeable number" of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh and India too has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to ask, "Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India (sic)." He also shared a report about India and China holding a top-level military meet on June 6 in a bid to resolve the troop's standoff in eastern Ladakh. Gandhi asked the government to come clean on the border standoff with China and tell the country what exactly is happening "as its silence is fuelling speculation and uncertainty".

"The government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he said earlier. The Congress has asked the government to come clean on the border standoff and take all political parties and the country into confidence over the restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China. Troops of India and China were engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galway Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.

The government has been maintaining that talks at military and diplomatic levels are on to resolve the row.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone Nisarga which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said. In light of CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement i...

Scientists find 'pristine' air over Southern Ocean

The air over the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, is free from particles, called aerosols, produced by human activity or transported from distant lands, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the...

Iranian scientist acquitted, deported from US returns home

An Iranian scientist imprisoned in the U.S. and acquitted in a federal trade secrets case returned to his homeland on Wednesday morning, a semiofficial Iranian news agency reported. The report by the ISNA news agency included an image of Si...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit 3-month highs on economic recovery hopes

World shares hit three-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar fell for the sixth day running as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus gave investors confidence, despite civil unrest in the United States and rising COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020