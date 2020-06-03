Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland to hold rescheduled presidential election on June 28

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:55 IST
Poland to hold rescheduled presidential election on June 28
Representative image

Poland picked June 28 on Wednesday as a new date for a presidential election that was canceled last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for a short campaign that could weaken the country's nationalist government. Planning for the election had plunged Poland into political turmoil after the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party abruptly called it off four days before the original May 10 date.

"I would like it very much if we could finally pick the head of state. It's a matter of ... Polish statehood," Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, said in a televised speech announcing the new schedule. For PiS, the election is vital to cementing its grip on power and making further progress on its conservative agenda. The incumbent Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, is the frontrunner, although his lead has shrunk in recent days amid signs of economic contraction due to the coronavirus outbreak.

One public opinion poll has shown him losing to an opposition candidate in the second round of balloting, to be held on July 12 if no one wins more than 50% of the votes. Running behind Duda are centrist Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and an independent candidate - TV show host Szymon Holownia.

PiS has a fragile majority in parliament and needs the president to rubber-stamp its legislative agenda, particularly its justice reforms that the European Union has said undermine democratic checks and balances.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nippon Paint India to manufacturer hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves

Japanese paint manufacturer Nippon Paint on Wednesday said its Indian subsidiary has forayed into the health and wellness segment by launching a range of COVID protective equipment. Nippon Paint India will manufacture products including ha...

India Post not to charge any late payment fee for RD holders in May

The India Post will not charge any late payment fees from the Recurring Deposit holders till this month end in view of the COVID-19 lockdown situation, an official said. Considering that the movement is restricted during the nationwide lock...

1 fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh; tally 29

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 case after a person from Itanagar was found infected with the virus, a senior government official said. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 29, includ...

MP: Two minor boys killed by speeding truck; another injured

A speeding truck ran over three minor boys near Sevdha checkpost in Madhya Pradeshs Datia town on Wednesday, killing two of them on the spot, police said. The boys were crossing the road near the checkpost, when the speeding truck ran over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020