Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karunanidhi's memorial turns into wedding venue on his 97th birth annivesary

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:41 IST
Karunanidhi's memorial turns into wedding venue on his 97th birth annivesary

The memorial of former DMK patrirach M Karunanidhi at Marina beach here turned into a wedding venue on Wednesday on his 97th birth anniversary, with party president M K Stalin presiding over the marriage of a couple after paying floral tributes to his late father. The wedding was of a party worker Ashok Kumar.

Stalin, along with party veterans, including Duraimurugan showered petals at the memorial, after which he presided over the wedding. The DMK chief handed over the mangalsutra to the bridegroom and presented gifts to the couple.

'Mangala isai', the traditional music, was played by 'nadaswaram' and 'thavil' exponents when Stalin paid floral tributes and during the brief wedding ceremony. The marriage -with the bride and groom sporting masks and hand gloves- was held sans rituals involving priests as per the Dravidian movement's ethos and in the presence of a limited number of DMK leaders and family members of the couple.

A banner in the backdrop hailed the wedding as an event of "two hearts coming together on the occasion of Kalaignar's 97th birth anniversary." As a mark of respect, Karunanidhi is called 'Kalaignar' in Tamil which means an artist or a scholar in art forms. Nadaswaram and thavil are percusssion and wind instruments used during auspicious occasions in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, an AIADMK leader had held his son's marriage at the samadhi of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also on the Marina beach. The memorial, decorated with an assortment of flowers hailed late Chief Minister Karunanidhi's 97th birth anniversary as "Arathin pirandhanaal", which means the "birth day of dharma." Former Union Minister T R Baalu, party Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, and Stalin's son and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi paid floral tributes.

Stalin later visited DMK headquarters "Anna Arivalayam", party organ 'Murasoli' office, and the Gopalapuram residence of the late party supremo and garlanded his decorated portraits in the presence of party leaders and workers. Microblogging platform Twitter witnessed posts both hailing Karunanidhi (by hashtags like #Father of Modern Tamil Nadu) and opposing him by making allegations.

Five time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Muthuvel Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924 and died on August 7, 2018 here..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nippon Paint India to manufacturer hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves

Japanese paint manufacturer Nippon Paint on Wednesday said its Indian subsidiary has forayed into the health and wellness segment by launching a range of COVID protective equipment. Nippon Paint India will manufacture products including ha...

India Post not to charge any late payment fee for RD holders in May

The India Post will not charge any late payment fees from the Recurring Deposit holders till this month end in view of the COVID-19 lockdown situation, an official said. Considering that the movement is restricted during the nationwide lock...

1 fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh; tally 29

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported one more COVID-19 case after a person from Itanagar was found infected with the virus, a senior government official said. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the state has now risen to 29, includ...

MP: Two minor boys killed by speeding truck; another injured

A speeding truck ran over three minor boys near Sevdha checkpost in Madhya Pradeshs Datia town on Wednesday, killing two of them on the spot, police said. The boys were crossing the road near the checkpost, when the speeding truck ran over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020