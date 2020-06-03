UK PM Johnson says he is confident on future data-sharing with EU

UK PM Johnson says he is confident on future data-sharing with EUReuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:28 IST
British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was confident that the European Union would "see sense" and continue to collaborate in the same way on data-sharing after the end of this year.
"That depends on the outcome of our negotiations, but I am absolutely confident that our friends and partners will see sense in the great mutual benefit in continuing to collaborate in exactly the way that we do," Johnson told parliament.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- European Union
- British