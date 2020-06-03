Belarus president dismisses government - Belta news agency

Belarus president dismisses government - Belta news agencyReuters | Minsk | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:55 IST
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed his government on Wednesday, the Belta news agency reported.
No further details were immediately available.
A presidential election is scheduled to be held on Aug. 9, with the incumbent Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, widely expected to win a sixth term in office.
