Brazil court to hear cases seeking to invalidate election on Tuesday

Brazil court to hear cases seeking to invalidate election on TuesdayReuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 03:44 IST
The head of Brazil's top electoral court will hear arguments on Tuesday related to two cases seeking to nullify the 2018 presidential election which was won by current President Jair Bolsonaro, the court said in a statement on Wednesday.
The cases, which have moved in fits and starts since November, were brought by leftist election rivals Marina Silva and Guilherme Boulos and relate to alleged cyber-attacks committed against Bolsonaro's campaign rivals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil