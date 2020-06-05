Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM visits Raigad to review situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad's Alibaug to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Nisarga. Ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister directed officials to file a report of the damage caused by the cyclone within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers. Noting that six persons had lost their lives due to the natural disaster, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to ensure early restoration of electricity in Raigad district, where uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply. (ANI)