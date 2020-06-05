Left Menu
World News Roundup: In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods; Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking and more

World News Roundup: In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods; Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

In Iraq's fields of black gold, thousands lose livelihoods

Mohammed Haider, a security worker in Iraq's southern oilfields, thought he was safe after signing a new one-year contract to guard oil facilities. Three days later, he was out of a job. "I got laid off. They threw us out on the pavement," the 38-year-old said, speaking as he protested outside the Basra Oil Company headquarters, the national partner for foreign companies.

Hong Kong's free media fears being silenced by China's national security law

When a team of producers at Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) heard on May 19 that the publicly funded broadcaster planned to axe one of its most popular weekly shows, they rushed to the building next door to confront the station's head. A group of about 20 producers and other employees from RTHK's TV and radio operations barged into a conference room where Leung Ka-wing, director of broadcasting, was meeting with top executives.

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

North Korea's foreign minister met with the Chinese ambassador to express support for China's measures in Hong Kong, North Korea's KCNA state news agency said on Friday. Foreign minister Ri Son Gwon said that the issue of Hong Kong was an internal affair for China and that foreign interference in it violated the sovereignty of China and international law.

Laid off Hungarians turn to truck driving, carrot picking

Zoltan Wetter worked in restaurants for over two decades before the coronavirus pandemic cost him his job. With no savings, the 38-year-old chef from the town of Erd in Hungary took the first opportunity he could find: behind the wheel of a garbage truck. Wetter is among tens of thousands of Hungarians who lost their livelihoods almost overnight after the new coronavirus struck in early March and Hungary went into lockdown.

Libyan government says it has entered Haftar stronghold Tarhouna

Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government said on Friday they had entered Tarhouna, the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli, capping the sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive. There was no immediate comment from Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) on whether its forces remained in the town, a day after they were pushed from their last positions in the capital.

Undiagnosed COVID-19 could mean English toll is higher than thought: ONS

An increase in the number of deaths in England and Wales in recent months that have not been linked to COVID-19 could indicate that undiagnosed cases are killing more people than previously thought, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. The United Kingdom has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world after the United States, with over 50,000 people dying from confirmed or suspected cases of the disease, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

U.S. military commander says China pushing territorial claims under cover of coronavirus

China is using the coronavirus as a cover to push territorial claims in the South China Sea through a surge in naval activity meant to intimidate other countries that claim the waters, the commander of U.S. Forces in Japan said on Friday. There has been a surge of activity by China in the South China Sea with navy ships, coast guard vessels and a naval militia of fishing boats in harassing vessels in waters claimed by Beijing, said Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider.

COVID-19 crisis shakes Brazil, but Bolsonaro keeps impeachment at bay

One of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, a paralyzed economy sending investors fleeing for the exit, and accusations that he has undermined Brazil's young democracy have not loosened President Jair Bolsonaro's grip on power. As of Thursday, Brazil had nearly 615,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. With 34,021 COVID-19 fatalities, its death toll overtook Italy's.

Shaman critical of Putin loses bid to end enforced psychiatric treatment

A Russian court on Friday rejected a challenge by a Siberian shaman critical of President Vladimir Putin who says he has been illegally incarcerated in a psychiatric hospital, his lawyer said. Alexander Gabyshev drew media attention when he set off last year on an 8,000-km (5,000-mile) walk to Moscow, a journey he said would culminate with him banishing the Russian leader, whom he described as a demon.

Central African Republic court rejects bid to extend president's mandate

Central African Republic's constitutional court on Friday rejected changes to the constitution that would have allowed President Faustin-Archange Touadera to stay in power if an election in December is delayed due to the new coronavirus. The government had argued the changes, which would have authorised Touadera and national lawmakers to remain in office for an amount of time to be determined by the constitutional court, were need to ensure continuity of government.

