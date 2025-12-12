Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Waters: China's Stand on South China Sea

China has announced that it has repelled a Philippine aircraft and multiple vessels near contested atolls in the South China Sea. This marks another instance in ongoing confrontations within the strategically vital waterway.

The Chinese military claims to have issued stern warnings to a Philippine aircraft allegedly 'invading' Scarborough Shoal airspace. The incident reflects China's broad claims over substantial portions of the South China Sea, overlapping maritime zones of several Southeast Asian nations.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Coast Guard reported actions against Philippine ships approaching Sabina Shoal, involving control measures and expulsions. This escalates tensions unresolved by the 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which dismissed China's expansive territorial assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)