Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Waters: China's Stand on South China Sea

China has reportedly driven away a Philippine aircraft and several vessels from disputed regions in the South China Sea. The incident adds to the growing tensions over territorial claims, with the Chinese military issuing strong warnings. The situation remains unresolved despite international arbitration ruling against China's expansive claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:42 IST
China has announced that it has repelled a Philippine aircraft and multiple vessels near contested atolls in the South China Sea. This marks another instance in ongoing confrontations within the strategically vital waterway.

The Chinese military claims to have issued stern warnings to a Philippine aircraft allegedly 'invading' Scarborough Shoal airspace. The incident reflects China's broad claims over substantial portions of the South China Sea, overlapping maritime zones of several Southeast Asian nations.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Coast Guard reported actions against Philippine ships approaching Sabina Shoal, involving control measures and expulsions. This escalates tensions unresolved by the 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which dismissed China's expansive territorial assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

