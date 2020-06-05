Left Menu
Maha Dy CM visits villages in Pune affected by cyclone

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:10 IST
Maha Dy CM visits villages in Pune affected by cyclone

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the villages in Pune district that were affected by cyclone 'Nisarga', and took stock of the damage caused by it. Pawar visited villages in Maval, Khed, Junnar tehsils along with Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram and directed the district administration to expedite the process of assessing the losses.

The cyclone had made landfall near Alibaug in coastal Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. It caused destruction in Raigad and Palghar districts. Gusty winds and heavy rains, triggered by the cyclone, also lashed parts of Pune district and claimed two lives. Pawar, who is Pune guardian minister, handed over a relief cheque to the kin of Manjabai Navale and her son Narayan, who died after a wall of their house in Khed tehsil collapsed during the storm caused by the cyclone on Wednesday.

The NCP leader said that the state government has sought help from the Centre and a central team will soon visit to take the stock of the situation..

