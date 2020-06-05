Left Menu
Trump invokes Floyd's name in trumpeting jobs

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:48 IST
Trump invokes Floyd's name in trumpeting jobs
US President Donald Trump. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump invoked George Floyd's name as he delivered remarks trumpeting the latest unemployment numbers, which showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly adding 2.5 million jobs last month

Trump mentioned equal justice under the law means everyone needs to receive fair treatment. He referenced Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests across the world

Trump says, "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country," adding: "This is a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody." Trump is also calling an improving economy "the greatest thing that can happen for race relations" and the African American community.

