Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejashwi launches fresh tirade on migrants issue, JD(U) hits back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:16 IST
Tejashwi launches fresh tirade on migrants issue, JD(U) hits back

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday continued with his offensive against the Nitish Kumar government over a controversial circular on migrants, later withdrawn by the police headquarters, prompting the JD(U) to shed its reticence and cross swords with the opposition leader. In front of the RJD's state headquarters here, Yadav placed a huge banner with an enlarged screenshot of the circular, issued on May 29 but withdrawn on June 4, whereby districts had been alerted about "apprehensions of law and order problems" in view of the large-scale influx of migrants during the lockdown, besides "slim possibility" of migrants' economic rehabilitation in the home state despite the government's "tireless efforts".

Alongside the enlarged screenshot, on the same poster was the catchline: "Nitish Kumar owes an answer". Beneath it were queries "why did he (Kumar) see the labourers as goons? Why did the shramveers (heroes making a living out of labour) appear to him as criminals? Why did he call them lootera (those involved in looting)? Why did he go back on his promise of providing them employment?" The 30-year-old younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, named by the party as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly polls later this year, also shared video footage of his act at the Birchand Patel Marg state headquarters on his official Twitter handle. "Respected Nitish Kumar, who is serving under the BJP, has got a letter issued by the Home department wherein many derogatory and unsavoury remarks have been made against our migrant brethren. They have been called thieves, looters, goons and criminals," Yadav alleged in one of his tweets.

In another tweet, he said the banner has been put up to "expose the hateful approach towards the poor, of the incompetent Bihar government" and urged his "nyaypriya" (believers in justice) supporters to do the same in every street and locality, across all districts, blocks and panchayats. The ruling JD(U), which has been embarrassed by the episode notwithstanding withdrawal of the letter followed by a clarification by the state police chief Gupteshwar Pandey that the communication was "based on inputs received by PHQ from many sources" which had "nothing to do with the government", lashed out at the RJD leader.

The state's minister for Information and Public Relations. Department, Neeraj Kumar, who has been one of the most voluble spokespersons of the party headed by Nitish Kumar, mocked the RJD leader for his use of the term "Shram veer" and called the former Deputy CM a "bhrashtachar veer" (corrupt). "He is a bhrashtachar veer and the mahamandaleshwar (pontiff) of his brand of politics resides in Hotwar jail", quipped the JD(U) leader, alluding to Lalu Prasad who had been lodged at the Ranchi prison upon his conviction in fodder scam cases before being shifted to a hospital because of multiple ailments.

Neeraj Kumar also mocked Tejashwi Yadav for organizing a program of beating utensils on Sunday, ahead of Amit Shah's proposed virtual rally which would mark the commencement of a digital poll campaign by the BJP which shares power in the state with the JD(U). "Does Tejashwi Yadav hope to galvanize the people by becoming a nakalchi (copycat)," asked the Bihar minister, referring to a similar countrywide ceremony a few months ago in which people took part at the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of respect to medical professionals and the resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He has not studied beyond eighth or ninth grade. His propensity for copying others suggests he wrote all his exams by taking recourse to nakal (unfair means)", the minister said. "Thaali peetne ke bajaay apne bure kaamon ke liye chhaati peetiye, janta aapke upar hanste hue taali peetegi" (beat your chest in repentance for your wrong deeds, instead of beating utensils. The public will gleefully clap its hands at your predicament)," said Kumar, in his distinct style.

More than two million migrants are said to have returned to Bihar from across the country during the lockdown. Heart-rending tales of the ordeals they have undergone have hogged international limelight. While many migrants are being lured back to their places of work by their employers, those who would stay back are being seen as a vote bank by the opposition as well as the ruling coalition.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Op Blue Star anniv: Pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple, Akal Takht says will accept separate state if govt offers

The influential Akal Takht on Saturday said that the Sikh community is not averse to the idea of a separate state if there is an offer from the government as some hardliners raised pro-Khalistan slogans in the Golden Temple complex here on ...

Hotels, restaurants, malls can open in Rajasthan from June 8, but with riders

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown. In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed abov...

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, June 6 Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.According to the Health Department, 762 peop...

ICC should allow more substitutes to replace players that require hospital visits: Atherton

Former England skipper Michael Atherton believes the ICC should consider allowing more substitutions for injuries which require players to visit a hospital for treatment during a match amid the COVID-19 pandemic. International cricket is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020