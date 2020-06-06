Left Menu
Opening new industries good, but focus on businesses closed during lockdown: Mayawati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:42 IST
In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the central government is talking of starting new industries, which is a "good thing, and it is welcome... But it will take time".  Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the Centre to open new industries, but said bringing back on track businesses which had shut down during coronavirus lockdown was the need of the hour. She also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for "failing" to provide skill-based employment to the migrant workers who returned home due to lockdown. In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the central government is talking of starting new industries, which is a "good thing, and it is welcome... But it will take time".

"Therefore, an immediate solution to the current problem can be found only if all the industries closed due to the nationwide lockdown are restored," she said. She said if businesses and industries closed during lockdown are brought back on track first, it would be a great help of the government. She said the Uttar Pradesh government had registered migrant workers who returned home based on their skills and qualifications. But degree holders are digging pits under MNREGA scheme for want of money. She said such episodes will send out a message that education cannot help people bag good jobs.

