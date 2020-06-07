Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha spent Rs 100 cr to send home 12 lakh migrants: Deshmukh

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:26 IST
Maha spent Rs 100 cr to send home 12 lakh migrants: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said 12 lakh migrant workers had been sent to their native states from Maharashtra by trains amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had borne their travel expenses. He added that 5.5 lakh migrants were dropped till state borders in ST buses.

"The Railway ministry said it would bear 85 per cent of the travel cost but not a single penny has been received so far. The entire cost of Rs 100 crore was taken from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Deshmukh said. Queried on senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis criticising the Maharashtra government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation, Deshmukh said the former must not play politics at such a time.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wondering if actor Sonu Sood, in the news for sending migrants home by chartering buses, was being backed by the BJP, Deshmukh said anybody who comes forward to help in such times must be welcomed. "I have not heard what Sanjay Raut said but be it Sonu or any body else, if anybody is coming forward and helping in the current situation, the person needs to be welcomed," said the minister.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut questioned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown. Raut had also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 3650

Telangana on Sunday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3650, said health department. With 14 new deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 137.154 more COVID-19 cases and 14 de...

NDA will win with huge majority, welcome Shah's statement on Bihar polls: KC Tyagi

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shahs claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier today, addressing the Bihar Jansamvaad rally Shah had sai...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Nearly 40 lakh people in Bihar watched Shah s virtual rally: state BJP chief

Close to 40 lakh people across Bihar watched Union Home Minister Amit Shahs first of its kind virtual rally on Sunday, which exceeded all expectations, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed. Party sources said at least 10,000 big LED s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020