Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:50 IST
Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump told his advisors at one point this past week he wanted 10,000 troops to deploy to the Washington D.C. area to halt civil unrest over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police, according to a senior U.S. official. The account of Trump's demand during a heated Oval Office conversation on Monday shows how close the president may have come to fulfilling his threat to deploy active-duty troops, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership.

At the meeting, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Attorney General William Barr recommended against such a deployment, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting was "contentious," the official added. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has since appeared satisfied with deployments by the National Guard, the option recommended by the Pentagon, and a more traditional tool for dealing with domestic crises. Pentagon leaders scrambled to call governors with requests to send Guard forces to Washington. Additional federal law enforcement were mobilized too. But also key for Trump appears to have been Esper's move to preposition -- but not deploy -- active-duty soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and other units in the Washington D.C. area. Those troops have since departed.

"Having active-duty forces available but not in the city was enough for the president for the time," the official said. Barr told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that no active-duty troops were deployed on Washington streets, but there were some military police nearby.

"We had them on standby in case they were needed," Barr said. Trump's bid to militarize the U.S. response to the protests has triggered a rare outpouring of condemnation from former U.S. military officials, including Trump's first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, and retired four-star generals who normally try to steer clear of politics.

Those comments reflect deep unease inside and outside the Pentagon with Trump's willingness to inject the U.S. military into a domestic race relations crisis following the killing of George Floyd, 46, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd's death has led to a wave of protests and national soul-searching over the country's legacy of violence and mistreatment of African Americans and other minorities.

It has also led some Pentagon leaders of color to issue unprecedented statements https://bit.ly/30mxTlD about their experiences dealing with issues of race in the U.S. military. ESPER'S FUTURE?

Esper publicly voiced his opposition on Wednesday to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty forces -- remarks to reporters that did not go over well with either Trump or his top aides. The senior U.S. official said Trump yelled at Esper after that news conference.

As speculation swirled over whether the president might fire him, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Trump "remains confident in Secretary Esper." "Secretary Esper has been instrumental in securing our nation's streets and ensuring Americans have peace and confidence in the security of their places of business, places of worship, and their homes," McEnany said in a statement.

Esper issued a memo on Tuesday reminding Defense Department personnel "we commit to protecting the American people's right to freedom of speech and to peaceful assembly." Milley issued a similar statement reminding troops of their oath to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to peaceful protests.

Those statements by Milley and Esper came after they took fierce criticism for using military planning terms like "battlespace" to describe American protest sites during a conference call with state governors that Trump hosted on Monday, a recording of which leaked. At the time, the Pentagon was concerned that Trump might deploy active-duty troops if the governors did not sufficiently employ the National Guard, the official said.

Esper and Milley have also faced criticism for accompanying Trump for a photo opportunity outside a church near the White House on Monday after police cleared the area by firing smoke grenades and chemical irritant "pepper balls" and charging into peaceful protesters.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 3650

Telangana on Sunday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3650, said health department. With 14 new deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 137.154 more COVID-19 cases and 14 de...

NDA will win with huge majority, welcome Shah's statement on Bihar polls: KC Tyagi

Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday welcomed Home Minister Amit Shahs claim of the NDA retaining power in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Earlier today, addressing the Bihar Jansamvaad rally Shah had sai...

Malls, restaurants, hotels in Bhopal to reopen from Monday

Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants located outside the COVID-19 containment zones in Bhopal have been allowed to reopen from Monday, a senior official said. Bhopal district administration on Sunday issued revised orders under the CrPC 1...

Nearly 40 lakh people in Bihar watched Shah s virtual rally: state BJP chief

Close to 40 lakh people across Bihar watched Union Home Minister Amit Shahs first of its kind virtual rally on Sunday, which exceeded all expectations, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed. Party sources said at least 10,000 big LED s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020