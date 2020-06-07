Left Menu
‘About 24 Guj Cong MLAs kept in Sirohi resort near Guj-Raj border’

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:50 IST
The Congress party on Sunday lodged over two dozens of its MLAs from Gujarat in a resort in Sirohi near here, fearing poaching by the BJP ahead of the election for four Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The step was taken two days after three Gujarat Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP.

The party MLAs have been lodged in Wild Winds resorts at Sirohi on Gujrat-Rajasthan border near Ambaji in a bid to insulate party’s interest ahead of the polls for the Upper House seats, said a Congress leader. Accusing the BJP of engaging in “unethical practices”, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said the MLAS have assembled at the resort to discuss and fix the party’s strategy ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and ensure the victory of party’s candidates. “It is surprising that despite a country-wide pandemic crisis, the BJP has resorted to unethical tactics like intimidating, buying and influencing public representatives in Gujarat. So, we brought our party representatives here to discuss future plans,” said Chavda. Chavda did not say for how long the legislators would stay in the resort at Sirohi.

He said the party chose the location near the border to make their stay “logistically convenient”. MLAs from Gujrat had begun arriving at the resort on Saturday night and continued to reach here till late Sunday night. Sources said around two dozen MLAs have so far been brought to the resort from Gujrat.

The BJP’s Sirohi unit, meanwhile, has lodged a complaint with the police against the resort’s owner accusing him of violating the anti-COVID guidelines. BJP’s Sirohi unit chief Narayan Purohit said the state government has kept these MLAs in the resort in violation of the protocol, laid out amid the COVID- 19 pandemic and accused the government for misusing power for political gains..

