Modi govt has completely failed in controlling coronavirus situation: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "taken the country for a ride" as far as management of COVID-19 in the country and has completely failed in controlling the coronavirus situation. "Don't keep hopes on Modi Ji that he will save you from the virus. Clapping hands or lighting diyas will not avoid the spread. The Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed in controlling the coronavirus situation," Owaisi told media persons at a press conference.

"The lockdown was unconstitutional and unplanned. It was imposed by the Modi government at a time when only around 500 people had contracted the virus. Now there are lakhs of people affected," he added. He further said: "When more than crores of migrant labourers have got back to their states then the lockdown is being lifted. Who is responsible for 85 labourers who died in the trains? All of them belonged to the OBC, scheduled tribes. A journalist died yesterday. Who will talk about them? The government only talks about an elephant. The government is only interested in managing headlines."

Speaking on the China issue, Owaisi stated: "The Home Minister and Defence Minister of India can easily tell what exactly they are speaking to the Chinese. They can tell the people of the country as to what is going on. Why are they silent? We demand that the Prime Minister should tell us how much of the Indian territory is occupied by the Chinese. Why is silence being maintained by BJP and RSS supporters on this issue? This has been their (China's) modus operandi that once the ice starts melting they come and occupy the Indian territory." Owaisi distributed touch-free sanitiser dispensers to representatives from mosques, temples, gurudwaras, churches across Hyderabad and adjoining areas.

He further appealed to people: "No person aged above 65 years or children less than 12 years should enter the mosques. People can pray wearing masks. No water for ablution and toilet in mosques should be provided. People can fulfil the necessity at their houses and then start for prayers. Social distancing must be maintained in the mosques, carpets should be removed and people are requested to carry their own carpets or cloth to worship." This comes after the worship places are open for the public from today. Speaking on Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao's issue about the notice served by the National Green Tribunal, Owaisi said, "KT Rama Rao is a successful minister and I stand by him. He has already given a clarification, then we have to believe him." (ANI)