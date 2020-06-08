Gautam Gambhir lauds Delhi LG for overruling Kejriwal's "idiotic order"
BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Monday lauded Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for overruling Arvind Kejriwal's order allowing coronavirus treatment for only Delhi residents.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:23 IST
BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Monday lauded Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for overruling Arvind Kejriwal's order allowing coronavirus treatment for only Delhi residents. "Excellent step by LG to overrule Delhi Govt's idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together! #IndiaFightsCorona," Gambhir tweeted.
Recently Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in the national capital, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the city in the view of rising COVID-19 cases. While overruling the order, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday directed the authorities and officials of NCT, Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any COVID-19 patient on grounds of being a non-resident of the national capital. (ANI)
