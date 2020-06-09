Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dissidence in Assam s ruling alliance partner; MLA says will work for BJP

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:23 IST
Dissidence in Assam s ruling alliance partner; MLA says will work for BJP

Dissidence in the ruling alliance Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has come to the fore with its sitting MLA Emmanuel Mosahary announcing to campaign for the BJP in coming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls and resign from his party in November. The BPF is not working for the people any more, claimed Mosahary, who is the founding general secretary of the party.

"I am not working for the BPF anymore. In the coming elections of the BTC, I will work for the BJP and ensure their victory. Subsequently, I will resign from the BPF in November-December," Mosahary told PTI. The election to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the BPF has 12 members and it is a part of the ruling alliance led by the BJP. Mosahary, who is representing Tamulpur constituency for two consecutive terms since 2011, did not clarify if he will formally join the BJP.

"Nowadays, it has become very difficult for a regional party to survive. It has just become a routine party and no longer working for the people," he added. Mosahary was elected as councilor to the BTC twice.

"In my legislative constituency, there are five BTC seats. I will ensure that BJP wins four and one goes to the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal). The BPF will get zero," he asserted. Meanwhile, former BPF MLA Hemendra Nath Brahma on Monday quit the party and joined the UPPL.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 138 fresh COVID case, total approaching 3,000

Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states virus tally to 2,994, an official said. The day also witnessed recovery of 99 patients, taking the total number of persons cured from the highly infectious disease to 1,993...

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020