West Bengal only state where political violence still exists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that West Bengal is the only state where political violence prevails despite democracy consolidating in the entire country. Addressing a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally, he said that West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated despite democracy strengthening its roots in the country.

Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan. "My condolences to the families of those workers of BJP, who sacrificed their lives for realising the dream of 'Sonar Bangla'. I also pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic and in cyclone Amphan," he said.

The senior BJP leader said that while democracy is flourishing in the entire country, Bengal remains an exception due to ongoing political violence. West Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta had recently alleged that TMC leaders vandalised his car and heckled him.

Shah praised the Modi government for abrogating Article 370 and article 35 A as Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life to see Kashmir as an integral part of India. He also assured that a huge temple of Lord Ram would be built at the birthplace of Lord Ram and praised the government for military action taken against terrorists after the Pulwama attack in February last year.

The Home Minister targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for doing politics on farmers while reiterating that it was the Narendra Modi government that transferred Rs 6,000 in farmers' accounts. (ANI)