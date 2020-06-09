Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted in Max Hospital
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a private hospital here, sources said on Tuesday.He was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket on Monday, they said."He has tested positive for COVID-19," a source said.Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to a Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19.
