Narayanasamy buries the hatchet, greets Bedi on her birthday

Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): Virtually burying the hatchet, senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Tuesday greetedits Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday. There was hardly a press conference without any criticism of the Lieutenant governor by the Chief Minister.On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:56 IST
Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): Virtually burying the hatchet, senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Tuesday greetedits Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday. He told reporters that he was greeting the former IPS officer on behalf of the territorial government and the people.

"I have sent a message of greetings to Bedi," he said. Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative and fiscal matters. Every now and then their differences would come to the fore.

The two have been levelling charges against each other since Bedi assumed the gubernatorial post. There was hardly a press conference without any criticism of the Lieutenant governor by the Chief Minister.

On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30..

