Narayanasamy buries the hatchet, greets Bedi on her birthday
Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): Virtually burying the hatchet, senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Tuesday greetedits Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday. There was hardly a press conference without any criticism of the Lieutenant governor by the Chief Minister.On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30..PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:56 IST
Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): Virtually burying the hatchet, senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Tuesday greetedits Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the occasion of her 71st birthday. He told reporters that he was greeting the former IPS officer on behalf of the territorial government and the people.
"I have sent a message of greetings to Bedi," he said. Narayanasamy had been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative and fiscal matters. Every now and then their differences would come to the fore.
The two have been levelling charges against each other since Bedi assumed the gubernatorial post. There was hardly a press conference without any criticism of the Lieutenant governor by the Chief Minister.
On her part, Bedi had greeted Narayanasamy on his 73rd birthday on May 30..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiran Bedi
- Narayanasamy
- Puducherry
- Congress
- Minister
- IPS
ALSO READ
Tipplers throng outlets as liquor sales resume in Puducherry after two months
Tipplers queue up as liquor shops reopen in Puducherry after 2 months
COVID-19: Six fresh cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 40
Puducherry govt announces easing of slew of curbs, places of worship to reopen on June 8
Quiet birthday for Puducherry CM as he turns 73; PM, Gadkari extend greetings