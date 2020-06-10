DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19 in Chennai
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan who had tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilator support from June 3 passed away at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:38 IST
DMK MLA J Anbazhagan who had tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilator support from June 3 passed away at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. Coincidently, today is the 62nd birthday of the MLA.
"Anbazhagan J, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID 19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. In spite of full medical support including mechanical ventilation at our COVID facility, he succumbed to his illness. He was declared dead at 08:05 hours on the 10th of June 2020," the hospital said in a statement. In 2001, Anbazhagan was elected from T Nagar Assembly constituency. He served for five years.
Later in 2011, he was elected to Tamil Nadu Assembly from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat. The DMK leader was re-elected from the same constituency in 2016. (ANI)
