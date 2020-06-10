Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tim Scott, the U.S. Senate's only black Republican, leads police reform push

South Carolina's U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, was thrust into the center of the national debate on policing when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put him in charge of the caucus's response to protests over racial inequality and the use of force by law enforcement.In announcing that Scott would lead the party's effort to craft legislation, McConnell evoked the long fight for racial equality, and Scott's life as a black American.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:20 IST
Tim Scott, the U.S. Senate's only black Republican, leads police reform push
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Carolina's U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, was thrust into the center of the national debate on policing when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put him in charge of the caucus's response to protests over racial inequality and the use of force by law enforcement.

In announcing that Scott would lead the party's effort to craft legislation, McConnell evoked the long fight for racial equality and Scott's life as a black American. "I think the best way for Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own, who's had these experiences," McConnell told reporters.

Scott reacted quickly after the death of George Floyd two weeks ago while he was in police custody in Minneapolis. "Firing the officers that killed #GeorgeFloyd was the right first move. The second? Arrest them," Scott wrote on Twitter. He also used the hashtag "Icantbreathe," which Floyd said as he was dying, and a hallmark of protests across the United States and internationally since Floyd was killed.

Scott has talked about being stopped and questioned by police even during his seven years in the U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, he said it was important to act quickly, and decisively.

"I think it's important for this nation to take a very powerful stand and position that says, 'We're listening, we're hearing and we're reacting,'" Scott told reporters, saying he did not see "a binary choice" between supporting police and supporting communities of color. A conservative on fiscal and social issues, Scott declined to join the Congressional Black Caucus. He recently praised President Donald Trump's record on race relations.

But Scott has worked with two caucus members, Democratic Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, which has been included in a police reform bill introduced by Democrats and a draft of Scott's plan. Scott and Booker also were among senators who worked on a law signed by Trump that overhauled the criminal justice system.

Scott has broken from most of his party over some of Trump's nominees for federal judgeships, as when he announced in 2018 that he could not vote for Thomas Farr, who was accused of legal efforts that disenfranchised African Americans. And he rebuked Trump after the president failed to condemn a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Scott said he was optimistic that he could find common ground between congressional Republicans, Democrats and the White House so legislation would pass and become law. Later on Tuesday, Scott met with Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"We're making progress," Scott told reporters at the Capitol after the meeting.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC declines to stay online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance,...

SBI to hold virtual general meeting on Jun 17

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI on Wednesday said it will hold its general meeting on June 17, through video conferencing mode. In April, the corporate affairs ministry and market regulator Sebi had allowed companies to ...

Century Textiles and Industries Q4 profit slips 44 pc to Rs 80 cr

Century Textiles and Industries on Wednesday reported 43.94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at&#160;Rs 79.88 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to the impact of COVID-19. The company logged a profit of&#160;Rs 142.50 crore in J...

29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

The number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased by 29 per cent to 674, the Gujarat forest department said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the news on Twitter, hailing the development and attributing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020