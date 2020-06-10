Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chouhan admits to BJP's conspiracy to topple Nath govt: Cong

"Tell me, could the government fall without Scindia and Silawat?....There was no other way," the BJP leader is heard saying.Former minister Jitu Patwari, head of the Congress's media department, claimed that Chouhan indicated in the speech that the Narendra Modi government and BJP's central leadership had decided to bring down the Kamal Nath government.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:22 IST
Chouhan admits to BJP's conspiracy to topple Nath govt: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday released a video clip of a speech of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allege that its government in the state was toppled on the instructions of central BJP leaders. The ruling BJP denied the allegation, saying it only showed the Congress's frustration.

The authenticity of the video, purportedly of Chouhan's speech in Indore two days ago, could not be ascertained. In the clip released by the Congress, Chouhan is heard referring to the fall of the Kamal Nath government after 22 Congress MLAs including minister Tulsiram Silawat who belonged to Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp switched sides.

"We will not let the vehicle (of the state) stop. But there was the question that the central leadership decided that this government should fall," he purportedly said. "Tell me, could the government fall without Scindia and Silawat?....There was no other way," the BJP leader is heard saying.

Former minister Jitu Patwari, head of the Congress's media department, claimed that Chouhan indicated in the speech that the Narendra Modi government and BJP's central leadership had decided to bring down the Kamal Nath government. "After this confession by Chouhan, Congress' allegation that the Centre deliberately delayed imposition of lockdown so as to bring down the Kamal Nath government, which caused the spread of the coronavirus across the country, has been proved," he said.

The Congress was also considering filing a petition over the issue in the Supreme Court, he said. "Toppling an elected government through a conspiracy is not only the violation of constitutional provisions, but also a sin against the electorate," he said.

State Congress Committee media coordinator Narendra Saluja claimed that Chouhan, during a visit to Indore on June 8, addressed BJP leaders at Residency Kothi about coming by-election to Sanver assembly seat in the district. The video clip was from this speech, he said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal dismissed the allegation. "This truth was known from the beginning that the collapse of the Kamal Nath government was caused by Congress MLAs' displeasure.

"When the Kamal Nath government collapsed, the BJP formed new government in the interest of people under the guidance of its central leadership. Chouhan has always been talking about this. But the Congress is badly frustrated after losing power and kicking up useless controversies," he said. Nath had to resign in March after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia quit.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shoots at California police station, wounds deputy

A sheriffs deputy was wounded Wednesday while responding to a report that a gunman was firing shots at a central California police station, authorities said. The shooter remained on the loose and a search was underway in the downtown area o...

Piaggio India launches e-commerce platform

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched an e-commerce platform with two exclusive online stores for its two brands Vespa and Aprilia considering consumer safety in the current coronavirus pandemic. Through the online stores, customers can now e...

European tourist hotspots hope to lure Britons despite quarantine

With Britons still unsure if they can travel to holiday in Europe this summer, its restaurants, hotels and bars are increasingly anxious about losing their business.As major European countries began lifting the shutters on businesses closed...

BJP says it's no longer India of 1962, asks Rahul to not raise questions on Twitter over border standoff

It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a courageous leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on Wednesday, hitting back at the opposition party for its attack on the government ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020