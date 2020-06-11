Attempts being made to destabilise Rajasthan govt: Congress writes to ACB

Congress Chief Whip and MLA Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday wrote to Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts are being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government. "I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs and independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the Government," the letter reads.

"It is against the spirit of the constitution and condemnable act. Take action against people who are indulging in such activities," the letter added. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs along with independent MLAs who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Government attended a meeting at Shiv Vilas Resort in Jaipur over upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

"I am with Congress. I have not received any offer," said Mahadeo Singh Khandla, Independent MLA while speaking to media. Three Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan are up for election which is scheduled to take place on June 19.

Congress party has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200 members assembly. (ANI)