France's Montchalin: EU must reach deal on coronavirus relief plan by July

France's Montchalin: EU must reach deal on coronavirus relief plan by JulyReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:16 IST
The European Union must reach a deal on a proposed 750 billion euro economic recovery plan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis by July, French Junior European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Thursday.
"There is no other solution than having a deal by July. If we do not have a stimulus plan, we will have a problem," Montchalin told BFM Business radio.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amelie de Montchalin
- European Union
- French
- BFM Business
- COVID-19