Social distancing norms flouted at RJD' s 'Garib Samman Diwas' event in Patna

Social distancing norms were violated at a food distribution programme organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers in Patna on the 73rd birthday of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST
COVID-19 social distancing norms flouted by people at RJD's food distribution programme in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Social distancing norms were violated at a food distribution programme organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers in Patna on the 73rd birthday of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday. RJD is celebrating Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' to feed at least 73,000 poor in the state. However, while the party leaders were distributing food, people violated social distancing norms and most of them were seen without covering their face or mask amid COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Facebook and posted a picture after meeting with his father at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi and wrote a letter. "Today, I have come to Ranchi to meet my father. Different forms of feelings are coming to my thoughts on his birthday. The thoughts are a bit distressed as he is struggling alone away from us. Whenever I have a look at the journey of my father's life, it appears wonderful and uncommon. Respected Lalu ji, fought to end all social anomalies of Bihar. Raised the flag of the rights of the poor and regardless of how odd the state of affairs got here, by no means bowed down, by no means compromised his ideas," he wrote.

"On his birthday, we will feed at least 73,000 poor folks, take away worries from their foreheads and will get Bihar out of this troublesome with inspiration taken from my father," he said. Earlier in the day, the Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed RJD president by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.

A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna. The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled."

Meanwhile, posters were also put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

