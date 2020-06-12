Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets. "I should not have been there," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said of his appearance at the politically charged event on June 1. Fears of second U.S. coronavirus wave rise on worrisome spike in cases, hospitalizations

About half a dozen states including Texas and Arizona are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the U.S. economy may spark a second wave of infections. The rally in global stocks came crashing down on Thursday over worries of a pandemic resurgence. The last time the S&P 500 and Dow fell as much in one day was in March, when U.S. coronavirus cases began surging. What was cost for National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 million a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the city's mayor, cost the federal government $2.6 million per day at its peak, U.S. officials told Reuters. A Reuters analysis of National Guard data showed that over the course of a week starting June 1, the deployments cost about $14.5 million. Are you an anarchist? Lawyers say New York police grilled protesters' politics

"Are you with anarchist groups?" was one typical question. "Are you in antifa?" was another. A group of lawyers say New York City police and federal agents may have violated a longstanding order limiting their investigations of a person's political beliefs by asking these and other questions of some protesters detained last week for violating an 8 p.m. curfew. Minneapolis police rank-and-file condemn ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers on Thursday denounced the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd and said they were prepared to embrace "change, reform and rebuilding." The 14 officers wrote a letter that was posted on the website of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper and addressed, "Dear everyone." It follows weeks of protests over the death of Floyd, 46, under the knee of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and a vote by city leaders to disband the police department. New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Cuomo said Columbus was an important figure for Italian Americans, symbolizing their contribution to New York, and for that reason, he opposes removal of the statues. Exclusive: Most Americans, including Republicans, support sweeping Democratic police reform proposals - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Most Americans, including a majority of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, support sweeping law enforcement reforms such as a ban on chokeholds and racial profiling after the latest death of an African American while in police custody, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Thursday. The national survey on June 9-10, shows the public broadly on the side of Democratic lawmakers, who proposed a series of changes to police departments (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-congress/u-s-democrats-pledge-transformative-change-with-police-reform-bill-idUSKBN23F2OI) in the United States as protesters gathered nationwide to condemn the death of George Floyd and racism. Trump plans order on policing, opposes major reforms

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced modest plans for an executive order on policing, while making it clear he would not support sweeping proposals in response to protests against police brutality prompted by the killing of George Floyd. Speaking at a campaign-style event at a church in Dallas, Trump said the order would advise police departments to adopt national standards for the use of force. Seattle mayor says it would be illegal for Trump to send military to city

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and "illegal" for President Donald Trump to send military forces there to clear protesters occupying part of the city. Mayor Jenny Durkan's comments at an afternoon news conference came in response to tweets by Trump vowing on Twitter to "take back" the city if local officials did not act. White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism. "This is my attempt to help elevate the voices of people of color, people who don't look like me and who don't benefit from the status quo," Batson, 42, said on Saturday, as her 9- and 11-year-old children hid shyly behind her.