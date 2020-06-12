Allahabad HC to hear UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's bail plea

The State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has moved a bail plea in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court in which the hearing would take place today. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will stand as counsel for Lallu through video conferencing.

Earlier, Lallu was arrested over a protest by party leaders and workers over the movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers. He had then filed a bail plea in a sessions court which was denied. Lallu was arrested twice on May 20 -- first in Agra for protest against the Uttar Pradesh government for not granting permission to allow buses arranged by the party for migrants. He was later granted bail by an Agra court and released.

However, he was arrested again by a team of Lucknow Police in a second case filed in connection with the Congress protest against the state government over the matter. (ANI)