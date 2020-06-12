Left Menu
RS elections postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the BJP and said that the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, however they were postponed for "no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:43 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the BJP and said that the Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, however they were postponed for "no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete". "The Rajya Sabha elections could've been conducted two months back, but they were postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete," Gehlot said here while addressing the media along with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

"We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in the Rajya Sabha elections and our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI-M MLAs will support us in the election," said Gehlot. Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Pilot had on Thursday expressed confidence of winning the seats and said that their candidates will win.

"Our party, MLAs from supporting parties and independent MLAs who are supporting us, all are united. We have more than the required number for the majority. Our Rajya Sabha candidates Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal will win," said Pilot. Congress Chief Whip in the state Assembly Mahesh Joshi had on Wednesday written to the Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleging that attempts were being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government. (ANI)

