Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn, Justice Department to push appeals court to drop lying charge

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Justice Department will team up on Friday in an unprecedented legal battle to force a federal judge to dismiss a criminal charge of lying to which Flynn has already pleaded guilty. Lawyers for the Justice Department and Flynn will each argue before a federal appeals court that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had trampled on the executive branch's powers by refusing to grant their request to dismiss the case.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:30 IST
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn, Justice Department to push appeals court to drop lying charge

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Justice Department will team up on Friday in an unprecedented legal battle to force a federal judge to dismiss a criminal charge of lying to which Flynn has already pleaded guilty.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and Flynn will each argue before a federal appeals court that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had trampled on the executive branch's powers by refusing to grant their request to dismiss the case. Attorney General William Barr ordered the department on May 7 to dismiss the case against Flynn following pressure from Trump and his allies, leading to criticism that Barr was using his office to help the president's political allies.

In oral arguments set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), Beth Wilkinson, an attorney retained to represent Sullivan, will argue that the judiciary branch is not a mere "rubber stamp" and that Sullivan has a duty to ensure that dismissing the charge is in the public interest. Retired Army Lieutenant General Flynn was one of several former Trump aides charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. Flynn switched lawyers to pursue a new scorched-earth tactic that accused the FBI of entrapping him, and asked the judge to dismiss the charge.

Sullivan refused to go along and tapped retired Judge John Gleeson to present arguments for why the charge should not be dismissed. On Wednesday, Gleeson filed a brief excoriating the Justice Department for "gross abuse" and urging Sullivan to sentence Flynn.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he plans to hold a hearing to dissect the case after it concludes.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Rain stops play for COVID-hit Paris cafes

Guillaume Artru, co-owner of a Paris restaurant, has seen his business battered first by COVID-19, then by one of Europes strictest lockdown regimes, and now by a new adversary the weather. The government eased lockdown restrictions on June...

WRAPUP-Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and word from half a dozen U.S. states that their hospital beds were filling up fast.Health officials...

Relaxation of labour laws could increase child labour, say NGOs

Fearing that relaxations of labour laws following the lockdown may impact women workers and drive children to join the workforce, an alliance of NGOs have appealed to the government to review the legislations. The alliance -- Working Gro...

Odisha Police collects Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people not wearing mask

Odisha Police has collected a sum of Rs 1.25 crore as fine from people caught in public places without face masks across the state, a top police officer said on Friday. Director General of Police DGP Abhay said this while attending a video ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020