BJP trying to topple his govt, complaint filed with SOG: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:47 IST
Accusing the BJP again of trying to topple his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a complaint has been filed with state’s Special Operation Group for investigation into the matter. Gehlot, however, refused to disclose names of those behind the toppling bids allegedly involving transfer of money for horse trading.

"A complaint has been lodged with the SOG so that investigation about those who are involved in this organised crime of money transfer could be conducted,” Gehot said at a press conference at a hotel on Delhi highway. He said what happened in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh is known to all, and now it is being tried here in Rajasthan. “If the BJP leaders are making calls to the Congress and independent MLAs, what should we call this?” he asked.

Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot’s statement that he received no complaint regarding horse trading, Gehlot asserted that he is the chief minister and if something comes to his notice, it must have come from a source. “How can we disclose this?” he asked.

The ruling party’s Chief whip Mahesh Joshi has already filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking action against those allegedly trying to topple the state government. On Wednesday, Gehlot had stated that a huge amount of cash had been transferred to Jaipur and attempts were being made to play a game of poaching MLAs akin to that in MP.

The chief minister had rued that the BJP's central leadership was engaged in sabotage activities amid the corona crisis. “They toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh and are now making conspiracy in Rajasthan. They have been exposed among the public,” he said. The chief minister said two persons -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- were taking all decisions which is not a good tradition in a democracy.

He said the democracy was being murdered in the country and the government had put all its force to topple the government in Madhya Pradesh. PTI SDA RAX RAX.

