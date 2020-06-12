Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. appeals court wary of Justice Department bid to drop case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

Lawyers for the Justice Department and Flynn appeared before the federal appeals court to argue that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had trampled on the executive branch's powers by refusing to grant their request to dismiss the case. Attorney General William Barr ordered the department on May 7 to dismiss the case against Flynn, who was Trump's first national security adviser, following pressure from Trump and his allies, leading to criticism that Barr was using his office to help the president's political allies.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:39 IST
U.S. appeals court wary of Justice Department bid to drop case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

A U.S. appeals court on Friday appeared skeptical of the Justice Department's unprecedented effort to drop a criminal case against President Donald Trump's former adviser Michael Flynn, signaling no quick end to the politically charged prosecution. U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson, an appointee of President George H.W. Bush, said the lower-court judge overseeing the case was not a "rubber stamp" and there was "nothing wrong" with him at least hearing arguments about whether to let the Justice Department drop the Flynn case.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to the charge the Justice Department is now trying to drop. Lawyers for the Justice Department and Flynn appeared before the federal appeals court to argue that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had trampled on the executive branch's powers by refusing to grant their request to dismiss the case.

Attorney General William Barr ordered the department on May 7 to dismiss the case against Flynn, who was Trump's first national security adviser, following pressure from Trump and his allies, leading to criticism that Barr was using his office to help the president's political allies. "We are here now today stop further impermissible intrusion into the sole power of the executive branch," said Sidney Powell, a lawyer for Flynn.

"The judge has no authority to do anything further," Powell added. Powell got skeptical questions from U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, an appointee of President Barack Obama. Wilkins suggested that under the court's precedent Sullivan could conduct an "independent evaluation" of whether to drop the Flynn case.

Wilkins added that, if Sullivan refuses to drop the case, Flynn could still lodge further appeals. Beth Wilkinson, an attorney retained to represent Sullivan, will argue later this morning that Sullivan has a duty to ensure that dismissing the charge is in the public interest.

The unusual nature of the case has drawn national attention, with critics accusing Barr of improperly meddling to benefit Trump. The livestream of the oral arguments on YouTube on Friday morning showed more than 26,000 users tuning in.

Retired Army Lieutenant General Flynn was one of several former Trump aides charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn switched lawyers to pursue a new scorched-earth tactic that accused the FBI of entrapping him, and asked the judge to dismiss the charge. Sullivan refused to go along and tapped retired Judge John Gleeson to present arguments for why the charge should not be dismissed.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The SP 500 was up 2.2 percent a day after dropping 5.9 percent. The benchmark index is still...

Serve people of Rajasthan if you want to save your MLAs: Rajyavardhan Rathore to Ashok Gehlot

Former union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday said if the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan wants to save its MLAs, the party has to serve people of the state and resolve their issues. Accusing the Cong...

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the...

'Kohli ek nahin, gyarah hai': Saqlain would tell English spinners

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq would always advise the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to treat skipper Virat Kohli like the entire Indian team, saying the prolific batsman alone is like a complete eleven. Saqlain was associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020