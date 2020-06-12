BJP holds meeting ahead of byelections in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders met here on Friday to discuss yet-to-be-announced byelections to 24 Assembly seats in the state. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief V D Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat took part in the meeting among others, a party source said.

"We just talked about the by-polls. It was an initial dialogue amongst us," a senior BJP leader told PTI. Byelections were necessitated following the death of two sitting MLAs and resignations of 22 MLAs, mostly from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp, which led to the Congress government's fall in March.

The BJP and Congress have 107 and 92 MLAs, respectively, in the MP assembly. Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and two Independents are also supporting the BJP government. PTI LAL KRK KRK.