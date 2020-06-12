Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP holds meeting ahead of byelections in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:12 IST
BJP holds meeting ahead of byelections in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders met here on Friday to discuss yet-to-be-announced byelections to 24 Assembly seats in the state. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, state unit chief V D Sharma and state organization secretary Suhash Bhagat took part in the meeting among others, a party source said.

"We just talked about the by-polls. It was an initial dialogue amongst us," a senior BJP leader told PTI. Byelections were necessitated following the death of two sitting MLAs and resignations of 22 MLAs, mostly from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp, which led to the Congress government's fall in March.

The BJP and Congress have 107 and 92 MLAs, respectively, in the MP assembly. Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and two Independents are also supporting the BJP government. PTI LAL KRK KRK.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Awnings to aircon: Heat threat drives city innovation in pandemic year

By Laurie Goering LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From subsidies to help the poor buy air-conditioners to more shade awnings at retirement centres and heat warnings along with food deliveries, cities are trying out innovative w...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020